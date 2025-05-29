California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,047 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Western Digital worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $636,747 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.95.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

