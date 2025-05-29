California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Snap-on worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $320.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

