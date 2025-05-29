California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Robinhood Markets worth $31,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,864.82. This represents a 97.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,688 shares of company stock valued at $107,043,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.