Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Corning worth $35,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. This represents a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

