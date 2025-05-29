Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Up 1,850.0% in May

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $420 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

