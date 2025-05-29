Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the April 30th total of 40,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BRNY opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) by 661.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares during the period. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 1.20% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

