Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $69.50

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

NYSE UL opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Unilever has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 139,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

