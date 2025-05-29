Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the April 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brera Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ:BREA opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Brera has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.95.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

