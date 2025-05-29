Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 9,654 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $207,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 704,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $6,753,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.