Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $76,712,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $412.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.50 and its 200 day moving average is $430.10. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

