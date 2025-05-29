Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $285.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.25. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $287.05.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,180. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

