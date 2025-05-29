Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 4.9%

BAH stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

