Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5,405.00 and last traded at $5,416.64, with a volume of 21525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5,332.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,299.29.

Get Booking alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,873.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,907.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 1,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.