Best Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, Marvell Technology, Oracle, and ServiceNow are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, maintain and operate essential physical systems—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities and communication networks. These businesses often benefit from long-term contracts, regulated pricing or government funding, resulting in relatively stable, predictable cash flows. As a result, infrastructure stocks are commonly viewed as defensive investments that provide steady income and lower volatility compared with the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,064,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,533,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.54. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.84. 32,787,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,581,910. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.44. 12,613,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,054,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.34. 6,662,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.42. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 3.62.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

MRVL traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,703,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.60.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $23.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,027.75. 825,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,904. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $884.98 and a 200-day moving average of $974.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

