Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.1 billion-$41.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

