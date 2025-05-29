Berkeley Inc Sells 8,779 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Berkeley Inc lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,713,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 925,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.4%

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

