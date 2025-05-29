Berkeley Inc Sells 340 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Berkeley Inc lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $971.54 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $752.30 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $922.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $976.40.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.08.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
