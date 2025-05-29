Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSBR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

BSBR stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.0463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Stories

