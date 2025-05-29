BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.78. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $744,720. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,340. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 779.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

