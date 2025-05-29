B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,492 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

