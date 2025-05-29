B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NRG opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $161.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

