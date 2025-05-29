B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.