B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 48,000 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Sight Sciences worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 335.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $55,600.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,010,580 shares in the company, valued at $13,824,334. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manohar K. Raheja bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,850. The trade was a 7.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,196 shares of company stock worth $81,001 over the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective (up from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.41. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

