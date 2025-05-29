B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $118,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $104,533,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $63,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after buying an additional 118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,484,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $442.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.08 and a 52-week high of $571.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $482.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.28.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

