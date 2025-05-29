B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $730,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.