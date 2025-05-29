Avant Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 585,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.