Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Here’s What Happened

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.37) and last traded at GBX 772 ($10.40). Approximately 113,638,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,254% from the average daily volume of 8,390,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($12.12).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 746 ($10.05) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.64).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AUTO

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 14.3%

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 812.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 798.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £8,041,352.72 ($10,833,022.66). 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.