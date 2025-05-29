Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 793.20 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 795.76 ($10.72). 111,260,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,230% from the average session volume of 8,367,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($12.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 746 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.64).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AUTO

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Auto Trader Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 812.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 798.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £8,041,352.72 ($10,833,022.66). 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Auto Trader

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.