Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.82 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 256 ($3.45). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.41), with a volume of 113,482 shares changing hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £287.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 238.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.28.

Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.21 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Investment Trust had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 90.50%.

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

