Astar (ASTR) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $222.35 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,425,653,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,667,920,180 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

