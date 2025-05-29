Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean F. Holloway Sells 8,748 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $253,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,790. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Up 1.7%

AORT stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,486.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.81 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Artivion by 107.6% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 530,122 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artivion by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

