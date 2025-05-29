Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $48.43

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PotlatchDeltic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.