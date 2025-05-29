Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,188,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 661.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.81.

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

