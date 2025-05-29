Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys Shares of 161 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $7,331,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in FedEx by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

