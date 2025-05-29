Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

