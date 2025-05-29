Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Max Holtzman Sells 7,096 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Max Holtzman sold 7,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $163,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Agrify Price Performance
Agrify stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 10.16. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
