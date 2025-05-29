Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Max Holtzman Sells 7,096 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Max Holtzman sold 7,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $163,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agrify stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 10.16. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Agrify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

