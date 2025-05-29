AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AerCap were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 95.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 105,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 89,831 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 41,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $113.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. AerCap’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.