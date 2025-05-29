Aegis Wealth Management LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,831,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Keith Katkin sold 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $49,417.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.30. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. The trade was a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 2.8%

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 31st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

