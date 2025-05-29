Adirondack Trust Co. Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Southern by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Southern by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE SO opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.