Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 719 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

