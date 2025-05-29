Adirondack Trust Co. Reduces Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 12.8%

BATS:CALF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

