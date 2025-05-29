Adirondack Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.42. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

