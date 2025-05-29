Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 118,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average of $150.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

