7,449 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Avant Financial Advisors LLC

Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after buying an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

