640 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

