42,544 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.17.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $285.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $146.79 and a one year high of $304.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

