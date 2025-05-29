421 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 57,146 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

