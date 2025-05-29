42 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,208.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,050.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

