2,065 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Avant Financial Advisors LLC

Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SDY opened at $133.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

