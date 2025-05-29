1,656 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3,007.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 86,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 84,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $147.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $111.92 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

